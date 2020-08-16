Acworth shooting.jpg

Acworth police posted this photo to their Facebook page in connection to a shooting investigation early Sunday morning. "Acworth Police responded to Emerald Willow Drive in reference to a shooting. One victim was pronounced deceased. Detectives are interviewing several witnesses," the caption reads online.

 Acworth Police via Facebook

One man is dead and another arrested after a shooting in Acworth, police say.

According to a news release from Capt. Mark Cheatham of Acworth Police, authorities responded to reports of a shooting in the 4000 block of Emerald Willow Drive at 3:12 a.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered Zachary Shaw, 27, of Powder Springs lying outside the property and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Shaw was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Cheatham said. 

"Detectives from the Acworth Police Department responded and began working the crime scene and interviewing witnesses," Cheatham wrote.

"Detectives arrested Brian Parker, 31 of Acworth, with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department," the release states.

Warrant and jail records were not immediately available. 

