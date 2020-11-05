A 38-year-old Cartersville man was arrested Sunday after police charged him with smashing open windows in a car at an Acworth dealership.
Anthony Mulkey is accused of breaking two windows in a 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe at Acworth Integrity Automotive, a dealership at 5251 Lake Acworth Drive off Ga. Highway 92 in Acworth, according to his arrest warrant.
"(Mulkey) did intentionally damage two windows by shattering them, the property of Acworth Integrity Automotive, without the owner's consent, by shattering them," police said.
The damage was estimated to be less than $500.
Mulkey was arrested early Sunday on charges of trespassing and entering an automobile with intent to commit a theft or felony, and booked into the Cobb County jail. He was released later that evening on a bond of $5,720, jail records show.
