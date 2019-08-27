A Decatur man remains behind bars after police say he attempted to bring heroin into SunTrust Park.
Arrest warrants show Kevin Ross, 32, was detained when he attempted to enter the ballpark on Aug. 21 at about 9:10 p.m., as the Braves played their second in a three-game series against the Miami Marlins.
Ross was carrying a backpack with a gram of heroin and 11 syringes inside, arrest warrants state. He is charged with felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession and use of drug-related objects and is being held without bond at the Cobb jail, records show.
Ross's arrests came just a week after another man, Dustin Luther Wilkes, 39 of Woodstock, was arrested attempting to bring cocaine into the park in his "cowboy-style boot."
Wilkes spent about five hours in custody before being released on a $3,000 bond at 2:38 a.m. on Aug. 15.
