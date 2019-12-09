A Mableton man is in custody without bond after attacking another man with a hammer and a saw during a dispute about a damaged windshield, Cobb police say.
Oluwatomiwa Chukwukanmadu Fasae, 19, was arrested in Smyrna and booked into the Cobb County jail first thing Friday morning, charged with felony aggravated assault with intent to murder, for which he is denied bond, records show.
Fasae also faces a single misdemeanor charge of theft by shoplifting, according to his jail record, but warrant details on this charge are not currently available.
Police said Fasae was at his home on Chimney Oaks Drive in Mableton, off Cooper Lake Road, when he answered the door armed with a hammer and a saw around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
“The accused thought that the appropriate way to get the victim to leave his porch and not talk to his father about a damaged windshield was to answer the door with a handsaw in his left hand and hammer in the other,” Fasae’s arrest warrant states.
Police said Fasae swung the hammer at the victim’s head, hitting the victim’s forehead and knocking his hat off, while telling the victim, who was “calm and unprovoking” to leave the property.
Fasae then struck the top of the victim’s head with the hammer when the victim “bear hugged” Fasae “in an effort to keep from being further assaulted,” the warrant states.
“This assault left the victim with an open wound needing stitches on the top of his head, a cut on the forehead, and two red areas on the back of his neck,” the warrant states. “The victim attempted to grab the saw, in an effort to keep it away from his body, and was cut on the right hand by the blade.”
Police claim the altercation was captured on video, but do not elaborate on that detail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.