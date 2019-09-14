A Hiram man was booked into Cobb County jail after witnesses said he got out of his car and repeatedly punched a woman in the face following a fender bender.
According to police, 41-year-old Jesse Newby was driving on Luke Glenn Garrett Memorial Highway in Austell, near Legion Field, on Sept. 5 when he took issue with another driver. Police said he side-swiped the victim’s car while passing her in a no-pass zone, then stopped in front of her and caused her to rear-end him.
That’s when witnesses said he attacked the other driver.
According to the police report, Newby hit the woman “multiple times in the head and face with a closed fist, and with the driver's side door of the vehicle which said victim was driving. This was a road rage incident, and was witnessed by four independent witnesses. Said victim sustained visible swelling and bruising to her face.”
Newby was taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and charged with one count each of aggressive driving, battery and criminal damage on the day of the incident. He was released Tuesday on $10,000 bond.
