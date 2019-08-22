A Woodstock man faces a felony drug charge after police say he tried to bring cocaine into SunTrust Park for an Atlanta Braves home game against the New York Mets.
Dustin Luther Wilkes, 39, was arrested at the stadium by Cobb County police around 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday, when the Braves were playing their second of three games against the Mets.
Jail records show Wilkes spent just over five hours in custody before being released on a $3,000 bond at 2:38 a.m. Thursday.
His arrest warrant states he arrived at SunTrust Park and attempted to enter using the right field gate when he was stopped by Atlanta Braves security staff for a routine check after he activated a metal detector.
“The search of said accused required him to remove his cowboy style boot so that security could check for hidden objects or weapons,” the warrant states.
Police say Wilkes quickly removed something from inside his boot and put the unknown object into his left front pants pocket, which security staff then asked to see.
When turning his pocket inside-out, Wilkes again tried to conceal the object in his left hand, but police again asked to see it, and eventually found it was a “clear plastic baggie with a white powder substance suspected to be cocaine,” the warrant states.
Wilkes faces a single count of felony cocaine possession, jail records show.
