A man has been charged with arson after CSX railroad equipment was deliberately set on fire Sunday night in Marietta, police say.
At approximately 11:42 p.m. on Jan. 17, Cobb Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire near West Atlanta Street and Dunn Avenue. The incident was initially reported as an outside tank fire.
“Upon arrival,” authorities say, “it was determined that a solar powered track and flange greaser belonging to CSX Railroad had been intentionally set on fire.” Douglas Bedwell, 62, was arrested on one felony charge of second degree arson, and was held at the county jail without bond.
Brian Beaty, chief fire investigator for Cobb County, said that no further details would be released at this time.
Cobb Fire and Emergency Services request that anyone with information about this incident call (770) 499-3869.
