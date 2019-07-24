Cobb police have arrested a man they say is responsible for setting a utility trailer on fire at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Austell.
Austin Albriton Yawn, 26, of McComb, Mississippi, remains in custody in the Cobb County jail on two bond orders totaling $55,000.
Jail records show he faces four felony charges of arson in the first degree, criminal damage to property in the second degree and burglary in the second degree.
He was arrested by Cobb police in Austell on Monday, the day after the fire at the Lowe’s store at 1717 East-West Connector on Sunday night.
Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services issued a press release Wednesday stating an arson arrest warrant was obtained in relation to the blaze, which remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call investigators on 770-499-3869.
