A man accused of killing a Smyrna police officer in a drunk driving wreck has been released on a $100,000 bond.
Smyrna Officer Christopher Ewing, 34, died April 20 when his patrol car was hit by a suspected drunk driver, according to police.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a man later identified as Robert Lorenzo Cox was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe when he failed to yield to Ewing's cruiser at the intersection of South Cobb and Oak drives near the Perimeter, causing a collision.
A witness reported that after the crash, Cox attempted to dispose of two beer bottles, one opened and one unopened, from his car by throwing it in a trash can, the trooper said in the warrant. Troopers determined this was corroborated by surveillance footage.
According to a state trooper, Cox was "unsteady on his feet, his eyes were very watery in appearance, and he slurred his speech," per his warrant.
Cox faces charges of first degree vehicular homicide, DUI, open container, failure to yield, tampering with evidence and not wearing a seatbelt.
Cobb County jail records show Cox was released on a $100,000 bond plus other fees early Saturday on the condition that he wear an ankle monitor.
Ewing, an Osborne High School graduate, left behind a wife and three children. He was a decorated officer in the department and served in the U.S. Air Force. His funeral service was held in May at Truist Park, and saw the attendance of family, city officials, Gov. Brian Kemp and hundreds of police officers from across the metro Atlanta area.
(2) comments
Who authorized the release of this perpetrator?
is this the result of Kemp appointing a "social justice" District Attorney?
This is what the Democratic Party wants. Remember that when you vote.
