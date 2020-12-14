MARIETTA — Lines were moving at the Cobb County Elections and Voter Registration headquarters on Whitlock Avenue Monday, the first early voting day in the county for the United States Senate runoff elections, and officials reported no problems with the first day.
Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are running to keep their seats against Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff after both were unable to secure more than 50% of the vote in the November general election. The Jan 5. runoff has gained national attention as the seats will determine which party has control of the Senate.
Around noon, voters could be expected to wait for two hours at the main elections office at 736 Whitlock Ave., according to the county’s website. The next longest wait time was 70 minutes at the Ron Anderson Recreation Center. The other wait times were 45 minutes at the North Cobb Regional Library, 30 minutes at the Riverside EpiCenter and 20 minutes at the East Cobb Government Service Center.
“It’s slow, but it’s going,” said Renee Calhoun, a Morehouse College administrator who lives in Smyrna. “I’m standing right here until I vote. Even if I stand here all day and night, I held aside an entire day to do nothing but this.”
Janine Eveler, director of Cobb’s elections department, said early voting was going well.
“The Main Office is the only location with a significant line,” she said in an email, adding that disabled and elderly voters, who can go to the front of the line, have gone there more than other locations. “I would urge voters to check the wait times on cobbelections.org. They may be able to drive a little farther, but have a much shorter wait time. Additionally, people are going to sites that were open in the past, but are not open this election.”
Voters at the polling location stressed the importance of the two Georgia seats in the overall makeup of the United States Senate, either hoping to protect its Republican majority or flip it Democratic.
Calhoun, who voted for Ossoff and Warnock, said she is happy to be “a part of making history even now.”
“Everyone is eligible to vote needs to vote in this runoff. We need to get those seats, otherwise anything (President-elect) Joe Biden and (Vice President-elect) Kamala Harris could do will be null and void,” she said.
Marietta resident Ralph Keller, who works for glass manufacturer TruLite, said he wants to keep a Republican-controlled Senate to challenge the Democratic majority in the House.
“I want to keep Georgia on the path that we've been on,” he said. “I want to make sure we keep Republicans in the Senate and basically keep the two-party system. I think Kelly Loeffler has a chance to prove herself if she gets a full term, and I think David Perdue is doing a pretty good job.”
Five locations will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday this week, and Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Voters may visit any of the following locations and are reminded to bring a photo ID:
- Cobb elections’ main office at 736 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta
- North Cobb Regional Library at 3535 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw
- East Cobb Government Center at 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
- Riverside EpiCenter at 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell
- Ron Anderson Recreation Center at 3820 Macedonia Road, Powder Springs
Two additional locations will open Dec. 28, the third week of the early voting period, and will be available Monday-Wednesday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., and Thursday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.:
- The Arts Place-Mountain View at 3330 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta
- The Smyrna Community Center at 200 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna
There will be no early voting on Sundays, as well as from Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1-4. Those who want to vote on New Year’s Eve will have shortened hours to do so, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Voters who wait until Election Day will have to cast their ballots at their assigned precincts, which they can look up on the Georgia secretary of state’s website. They must also bring their IDs.
