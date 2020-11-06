Cobb County will likely report all but a handful of its remaining ballots Saturday, according to elections director Janine Eveler.
Friday morning, the county had about 900 provisional ballots, 75 absentee ballots and an untold number of ballots from citizens living overseas.
Those who cast provisional ballots had until 5 p.m. Friday to “cure” those ballots, and those that were not cured cannot be counted. Eveler said the number of cured ballots would be available Saturday morning.
To request a recount, a candidate must be within 0.5% of his or her opponent. As of Friday evening, none of Cobb’s races were within that threshold.
Eveler said the likely recount of the presidential race in Georgia would not mean an automatic recount of all other down ballot races as well.
(1) comment
So Trump is now highlighted in blue??? So much the Democrat's "blue wave"!!! And you wonder why I voted for Trump?? I was also a victim of Facebook censorship right here in commenting on the MDJ. The Democrats are all about suppression of votes (yes that's true Stacey Abrams} and suppression of free speech. Congrats Dems......Is this what you truly want???
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.