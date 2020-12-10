Only a quarter of Cobb parents have chosen to have their children educated remotely during the spring semester, according to Cobb County School District.
Due to the pandemic, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale gave parents the option in November of sending their children back to schools for face-to-face learning or keeping them at home where they could learn virtually.
A narrow majority of district parents — almost 54% — chose in-person learning for the spring semester, which begins Jan. 6, 2021, the district said in a Wednesday news release. Another 25% chose virtual learning, while one in five did not respond, “but each local school will partner with parents to determine the best environment for those students.”
Support for face-to-face learning has grown since the summer, when 52% of parents chose that option and almost 40% chose virtual learning.
For the upcoming semester, 60% of elementary school parents chose in-person learning. More than 53% of middle school parents also went that route, as did 44% of high school parents.
Pickett’s Mill Elementary has the highest percentage of students returning for face-to-face learning, at 88.7%. Among elementary schools, City View had the lowest percentage of students who will return to the classroom, at 35.6%. Among all schools in the district McEachern High School had the lowest percentage of returning students; only a quarter have said they preferred in-person learning.
“Next semester, Cobb families will also have a third opportunity to choose the learning environment that works best for their family,” read a district news release.
“Details, including specific dates and instructions, on how to access the third-choice window will be provided by mid-winter.”
