Cobb elections workers have counted the majority of outstanding absentee ballots as of Friday afternoon, according to county spokesman Ross Cavitt.
Some 106,000 county residents had voted absentee, more than 73,000 of those ballots had been counted and up to 36,000 were left to tabulate, according to the elections department's most recent estimates.
Meanwhile, some voters who were forced to cast a provisional ballot Tuesday were given a reprieve.
A number of voters who had arrived at their precinct early on election day found that machines had not been set up. They were told to file provisional ballots, and some were told they would have to return to the Cobb elections office and show a voter ID to "cure" their ballot by 5 p.m. Friday so that it could be counted.
Cavitt said such "emergency" provisional ballots did not have to be cured. "True" provisional ballots, meanwhile, which had been given to voters who went to the wrong precinct, for example, still had to be cured by 5 p.m. Friday.
Cavitt said a total of about 1,250 provisional ballots had been cast.
RESULTS SO FAR
Here are the results in some of Cobb’s highlighted races as of 1:38 p.m. on Friday. Percentages are rounded to the nearest tenth:
♦ U.S. House District 6 Republican primary: Karen Handel has a hefty lead on her opponents with 38,096 votes districtwide or 74.7%, while in second, Joe Profit has garnered 7,317 (14.4%). Blake Harbin has earned 2,525 votes (5%), while Mykel Lynn Barthelemy has received 2,168 (4.3%) and Paulette Smith has reached 887 (1.7%). The winner of the primary will face incumbent U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Georgia, in November.
♦ Cobb County Sheriff Democratic primary: Craig Owens leads with 37,771 votes or 48.5%. Gregory Gilstrap has so far earned 21,088 votes (27.1%) and James Herndon has received 18,952 (24.4%). The winner of the primary will take on incumbent Sheriff Neil Warren in November.
♦ Cobb Commission Chairman Republican primary: Mike Boyce, (I) has received 38,373 votes, or nearly 68.7% to Larry Savage’s 13,288 (23.8%) and Ricci Mason’s 4,236 (7.6%).
♦ Cobb Commission District 2 Republican primary: Fitz Johnson leads with 5,332, or around 35.8% of the vote, while Andy Smith and Kevin Nicholas follow closely behind, at 4,845 (32.5%) and 4,734 (31.8%), respectively. The winner will face Democratic nominee Jerica Richardson in November for a chance to replace outgoing Commissioner Bob Ott, who did not seek reelection.
♦ Cobb Commission District 4 Democratic primary: Shelia Edwards leads the race between seven candidates with 6,168 or 25.3% of the vote. Monique Sheffield has garnered 5,378 (22%); Monica Delancy is next with 3,915 (16.1%); Edwin Mendez has so far received 2,997 votes (12.3%); Angelia Pressley has received 2,781 (11.4%); Jonathan Hunt has collected 1,872 (7.7%); and Elliott Hennington has received 1,293 votes (5.3%). The winner of the primary will be the presumptive winner of the election in November, and will replace outgoing Commissioner Lisa Cupid, who is running for commission chair.
♦ Cobb school board, Post 5 Republican primary: David Banks (I) leads with 5,973 or about 55.3% of the vote to Shelley O’Malley’s 2,567 (23.8%) and Matt Harper’s 2,263 (nearly 21%). The winner of the nomination will face one of two Democrats in November.
♦ Cobb school board, Post 5 Democratic primary: Dr. Julia Hurtado leads with 5,137 votes (58.2%) over Tammy Andress’ 3,689 (41.8%).
♦ Georgia House District 42 Democratic primary: Incumbent Teri Anulewicz leads challenger Asher Nuckolls, with 2,883 votes (56.9%) to Nuckolls’ 2,180 (43.1%). The winner of that primary will be the presumptive victor in November.
♦ Cobb Superior Court (nonpartisan) for Judge Stephen Schuster’s seat: Jason Marbutt holds a lead with 47,892 votes (38.5%) to challenger Gregory Shenton’s 41,293 (33.2%) and John Robert Greco’s 35,351 (28.4%). The winner will replace retiring Judge Schuster.
♦ Cobb Superior Court (nonpartisan) for Judge Lark Ingram’s seat: Kellie Hill has so far earned 81,219 votes or 63% to opponent Daniele Johnson’s 47,739, or 37%. The winner will replace retiring Judge Ingram.
♦ Cobb Superior Court (nonpartisan) for Chief Judge Reuben Green’s seat: Challenger Angela Brown has garnered 77,698 or 57.1% of the vote to incumbent Green’s 58,457 (42.9%). If Brown wins, she will unseat Green.
♦ Cobb State Court Judge Post 6 (nonpartisan): In the crowded State Court race, Trina Griffiths leads five others with 30,736 votes (23.9%). Next is Diana Simmons, with 28,388 votes (22%). David Willingham is third so far, with 18,227 votes (14.2%). Joseph Atkins has earned 18,051 votes (14%), Scott Halperin has garnered 17,191 (13.4%) and Mazi Mazloom has collected 16,219 (12.6%).
