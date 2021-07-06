Cobb County Magistrate Court will host a vaccination clinic this week, in partnership with the office of Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens.
Branded “The People’s Court Vaccination Clinic," the event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Magistrate Court in Marietta.
Vaccinations are free and no appointment is required. Both Pfizer (1st and 2nd doses) and Johnson & Johnson shots will be offered. Interested persons should visit courtroom M402 on the building's fourth floor during the hours of the clinic.
Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy said in a news release he "jumped at the opportunity to help do the same for public health by bringing this free clinic to the courthouse where we serve some of the most vulnerable each day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.