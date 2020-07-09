The accounting division of the Cobb County Magistrate Court Clerk’s Office will close through the weekend for cleaning after an employee there tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a post on the Magistrate Court's Facebook page, the court learned of the employee's condition Thursday afternoon and will close "immediately."
"Based on information provided, we believe she was exposed outside of the courthouse," the post reads. "When she learned of her potential exposure and began to exhibit mild symptoms herself, she went to get a rapid test. We were then informed of her potential exposure, that she went to get a test, and the positive result all late this afternoon."
The employee was not scheduled to work in the office Wednesday or Thursday and has not worked at the office since Tuesday.
Other employees she has worked with will be tested and "remain home," the post continued. "This employee does not fall in the 'higher risk' category, but please keep her in your thoughts and prayers nonetheless."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.