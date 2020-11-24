A three-car wreck on East-West Connector in Austell sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday, according to Cobb police.
Austell's Ronniesha S. Simmon, 26, was driving her 2007 Toyota Camry west along East West Connector at 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to police, when the front of her car made contact with the rear of a westbound 2003 GMC Envoy.
Both cars spun out of control, crossing the raised center median, police said. The GMC Envoy came to rest on the shoulder of the road, but the Camry was struck on its passenger side by two cars — an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and an eastbound 2012 Volvo S60, per police.
The drivers of the Envoy, Camaro, S60 and Camry were sent to Kennestone with non-life-threatening injuries. The Camry's passenger, 31-year-old Martinique A. Trimble of Mableton, was more severely injured and also sent to Kennestone, according to police.
The Cobb County Police Department Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is investigating. Those with information are encouraged to call investigators at 770-499-3987.
