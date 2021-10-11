A fiery crash in Mableton and a motorcycle wreck in east Cobb killed two Cobb residents on Sunday, according to Cobb Police.
In the first crash, investigators say a red Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on Mableton Parkway, approaching its intersection with Felton Lane, around 7:30 a.m. when the driver, 39-year-old Terry Tyson of Mableton, lost control of the vehicle and spun as it continued south.
Cobb Police Officer Shenise Barner said the vehicle left the road at the southwest corner of the Mableton Parkway and Felton Lane intersection and collided with the end of a concrete retaining wall, coming to rest partially in a southbound lane of Mableton Parkway where it caught fire.
Barner said Tyson was transported to Wellstar Cobb Hospital in Austell, where she was later pronounced dead.
In the later crash, Barner said 28-year-old Kathrynne Lynch, of Marietta, was killed when she collided on her motorcycle with the side of a vehicle making a turn.
Police say Lynch was driving a Kawasaki VN1600 motorcycle west on Roswell Road, near its intersection with East Lake Parkway, around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday when a tan 2005 Toyota Sienna heading eastbound entered the path of the Kawasaki, apparently as it made a turn at the intersection.
The front of the Kawasaki collided with the right side of the Toyota and ejected Lynch into the intersection. Lynch was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Toyota Sienna, 48-year-old Maria G. Razo-Tierrafria of Marietta, and her juvenile passenger were not injured.
Both crashes are under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 770-499-3987.
