A woman crashed into several trees while driving and died after fleeing police early Tuesday morning, according to Cobb County police.
Cobb police reported that officers saw a blue Nissan Altima driving north on Mableton Parkway violating traffic laws and followed it onto South Gordon Road, attempting a traffic stop.
The Nissan, driven by Princess Row, 32, of Mableton, did not stop and sped to over 100 miles per hour, running a red light at Factory Shoals Road, and improperly passing another car, police said.
When officers followed the Nissan over a hill, turning right with the road west of Blair Ridge Road, they did not see any signs of the car.
At 2:58 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a call about a car that had gone off the road into the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church cemetery, where officers found the Nissan and Row, deceased. Police determined that after driving over the hill, she left the roadway and had crashed into several trees. The crash disabled the car's electrical system.
Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3985.
