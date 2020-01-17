A Mableton woman has been indicted by a Cobb County grand jury on a felony count of concealing the death of another, after police said she put her dead newborn son in the freezer.
Carol June Sautter, also listed by Cobb authorities as Carol J. Sautter-Williams, was indicted in Cobb Superior Court on Jan. 9 on the concealing death charge as well as a misdemeanor count of making a false statement, records show.
Cobb police said she gave birth to “a fully formed male human” between June 7 and 11 in 2018, and the baby died from unknown causes at her Mableton home during that time period.
Sautter did not notify law enforcement, medical personnel, the medical examiner’s office or a coroner of her son’s death, police said, instead sending text messages to several people in reference to the child, including photographs of the dead baby.
“Photographs indicate the infant still had a portion of the umbilical cord attached and the placenta was also birthed,” Sautter’s June 26, 2018 arrest warrant states. “Said accused made admissions to non-law enforcement personnel that she placed the deceased in the freezer of her residence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.