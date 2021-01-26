A Mableton woman died in a wreck on Veterans Memorial Highway Friday, according to Cobb police.
Brittany Wingate, 33, was driving west on Veterans Memorial Highway "at speed significantly in excess of the posted 45 (miles per hour) speed limit," according to Cobb police, and drove directly into a Ram 5500 truck that had stopped in the center turn lane due to a mechanical issue.
Wingate died in the wreck, police said. The Ram's driver did not need medical attention.
The Cobb County Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is investigating, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
