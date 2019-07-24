Cobb police say a Mableton man was found dead at a home across the street from Hickory Hills Elementary School early Monday morning after officers responded to a report of gunshots.
Officers were dispatched to the home on Hickory Trail, near Tumlin Park at 12:44 a.m., where they found George Anthony Vela, 24, dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Sydney Melton, a spokeswoman for the Cobb County Police Department.
Melton said a witness reported a suspect driving a silver sedan with a rear spoiler was involved in the incident but released no further details.
She said the incident is being investigated as a homicide, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3945.
