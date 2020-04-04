A Mableton man faces five felony drugs charges after Cobb County police raided his home, reportedly finding cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana and almost $7,000 in cash.
Johnathan D. Myles, 28, was arrested at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway and Henderson Road, about a mile from his home, by Cobb sheriff’s deputies around 8 p.m. on March 30, according to his jail record.
An arrest warrant for Myles, obtained by Cobb County police just after midnight on March 31, states he was in possession of around 61 ounces of marijuana (1,755 grams), 317.5 grams of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) edible candies, 18 THC oil cartridges, 13.7 grams of ecstasy (MDMA) and 5.7 grams of cocaine at his home on Blackhawk Trail in Mableton between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on March 30.
“Your affiant and other MCS agents executed a search warrant at said accused's residence,” Myles’ arrest warrant states. “Said accused was also found to be in possession of a five dollar bill and a one dollar bill with cocaine residue on each, when said accused was stopped leaving the previously mentioned residence.”
Police said they also found in Myles’ home $6,857 in cash, digital scales, a vacuum sealer machine and six tablets of a prescription painkiller in a clear plastic bag.
Myles, whose jail record lists a home address in Stockbridge, faces five felony counts of possessing or selling marijuana, possessing cocaine, possessing ecstasy, possessing THC products and possessing illegal drugs with intent to sell, records show.
He spent 13 hours in custody at the Cobb County jail before being released on a $10,000 bond around 9:30 a.m. on March 31, per his jail record.
