A 63-year-old Mableton man has died after being hit by a car while walking on Mableton Parkway in south Cobb, police say.
Bernardino Castillo-Mendez is at least the eighth pedestrian to die on roads in Cobb County in recent months, records show.
Castillo-Mendez was hit by the left side mirror of a white 2008 Cadillac SRX that was traveling south on Mableton Parkway around 8:17 p.m. on Friday, Cobb police spokeswoman Sydney Melton said.
The collision happened near Nash Circle in Mableton, Melton said, confirming to the MDJ there is no pedestrian crosswalk at that location.
“A pedestrian was attempting to cross Mableton Parkway from west to east,” she said. “The driver of the Cadillac swerved to the right to avoid a collision.”
Castillo-Mendez was responsive at the scene of the crash but was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for treatment, police said.
On Saturday, he was pronounced dead after his condition deteriorated, Melton said.
The driver of the Cadillac, 48-year-old Mableton resident John Winters, was not injured in the collision, Melton said.
Cobb police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information about it to call 770-499-3987.
In October, 29-year-old Dustin Dalton, of Canton, died after being hit by a truck and other vehicles while trying to cross Interstate 285 westbound near Cobb Parkway.
In August, 44-year-old Atlanta resident Corie Bethea was killed when hit by a pickup truck while crossing Floyd Road near Mableton.
In July five pedestrians died after collisions with vehicles in Cobb.
According to data from the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, there were 16 collisions between pedestrians and vehicles on roads in unincorporated Cobb County last year, nine of which were fatal.
Police say of those 16 incidents, 14 were the fault of the pedestrian involved.
