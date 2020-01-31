A Mableton man is due to be sentenced in federal court on multiple counts of producing and distributing child pornography, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Benjamin Jenkins, 25, was convicted by a federal jury in Atlanta of nine counts of producing child pornography and three counts of distributing it, the department stated in a news release Friday, adding that Jenkins is due to be sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Michael Brown on April 2.
According to U.S. Attorney Byung Pak, Jenkins lured numerous young girls into sending him sexually explicit photos and videos, and then retaliated against the girls who refused to send him more.
“Jenkins is a predator who used various social media sites to lure and coerce young girls into sending him child pornography,” Pak said in the press release. “He terrorized his young victims by threatening to post their photographs online if they did not comply, and he frequently made good on these threats. A jury has now held Jenkins accountable for his horrific crimes, and he faces a lengthy prison sentence.”
Jenkins’ trial in federal court involved testimony from nine of his victims, per the release.
According to Pak, the charges and other information presented in court, Jenkins started targeting young girls online in 2015, using different aliases and profiles to trick girls aged 13 to 16 into sending him sexually suggestive photos of themselves.
After a girl sent him a photo, Jenkins coerced her into sending him more photos and videos by threatening to post the photos online or to send the images to the girl’s family and friends, prosecutors said. They claim Jenkins instructed the girls on what body parts to show and what poses to make.
Once a girl blocked Jenkins online, he sent her explicit photos to her parents and friends with demands that the girl resume communications with him, per the news release.
Jenkins also posted his victim’s nude photos and contact information online with messages instructing men on how to contact the girls directly for more photos or for sex, authorities claim.
Acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations in Georgia and Alabama, said “sextortion” such as in Jenkins’ case, is a growing threat that “traps our youth in a horrific situation they aren’t able to get out of.”
“The removal of Jenkins from our community makes us all safer,” Hammer stated in the justice department’s news release. “With studies showing that over half of children over 11 years old have a cellphone, I urge parents to educate themselves and their kids about the dangers that exist on their phones.”
He said parents need to know how their children are using social media, and monitor that to ensure children are only engaging with people they know personally, and not strangers they’ve met online.
“Unfortunately, once the child decides to hit send on a photograph, there is no way to pull it back or remove it from the internet,” Hammer said.
Jenkins’ case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and is part of “Project Safe Childhood,” a nationwide program to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office are involved, including attorneys from an anti-human trafficking team.
Records show Benjamin Christopher Jenkins, born in 1994, of Mableton, was arrested and booked into the Cobb County jail on unrelated charges in November 2011.
