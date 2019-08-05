A child molestation complaint has placed a Mableton man behind bars.
Jose Daniel Anguiano, 25, is in custody at the Cobb County jail on a $25,000 bond, facing two charges of felony child molestation and misdemeanor simple battery.
He was arrested by Cobb police in Marietta last Tuesday.
Anguiano was born in Mexico and is subject to an ICE detainer, jail records show.
His arrest warrant states the child molestation occurred between July 1, 2016 and July 1, 2018 at 2300 Veterans Memorial Highway, less than a mile from the Austell Police Station.
Anguiano molested the victim, a girl under the age of 16 at the time, while she was asleep in bed, the warrant states.
When she woke up, Anguiano told her not to tell her parents, police say.
