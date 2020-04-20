A Mableton man is in jail without bond facing 17 criminal charges, accused by Cobb County authorities as being part of an organized street gang and selling illegal drugs to an undercover officer.
Deunte Malik Brewer, 20, has been in the Cobb jail since April 1 when county police apprehended him for driving with a cracked windshield, records show.
Brewer, of the Sierra Forest apartment complex in Mableton, is also accused of selling marijuana three times to an undercover officer, participating in criminal street gang activity, possessing ecstasy, possessing a gun during a crime, tampering with evidence, battery, and using a communication device to commit a felony.
Cobb authorities secured three arrest warrants for Brewer in relation to unrelated incidents starting July 25 last year, records show.
On that date, police allege Brewer sold an undercover officer 8 grams of marijuana for $80 cash, and this happened in the Joseph Club Drive neighborhood, off Floyd Road, opposite the Mableton Walk shopping mall.
Police claim Brewer made three illegal marijuana sales to the undercover officer in total, including again in this neighborhood on Oct. 29, when 14 grams of the drug was exchanged for $120.
Per warrants, Brewer is a member of a criminal hybrid street gang known as “1034” or “1034 Gangland,” which operates out of the Joseph Club Drive community. This is where the gang gets its name, derived from the numerical code assigned to the acronym JCD for Joseph Club Drive, according to police.
“That being J=10, C=3, D=4,” police said in Ford’s latest warrant, adding members of the gang often have association or membership in larger national established criminal street gangs, such as the Crips and the Bloods, and that 1034 Gangland uses the Joseph Club Drive neighborhood as “as open-air drug market.”
Police claim Brewer told them he was the “CEO of Gangland” and a member of the “Rollin’ 30’s Crips,” and that he frequents the Joseph Club Drive community, where he feels protected by associates.
“Members and associates of 1034 Gangland have been investigated, arrested and convicted of theft offenses, drug offenses, weapon offenses, and crimes of violence,” police said. “Accused has admitted to selling drugs at this location.”
Per warrants, Brewer also sold an ounce of marijuana to the undercover police officer for $200 on Nov. 25 last year in the parking lot of a Publix on Veterans Memorial Highway in Mableton.
He also faces battery and gang activity charges stemming from an incident in Cumberland Mall on Jan. 11.
Police said when Brewer was apprehended on April 1, at the intersection of Floyd and Clay roads in Mableton, he was in possession of ecstasy, marijuana and a gun, and threw the six ecstasy pills out the car window.
In total, Brewer is charged with six felony counts of gang activity; four felony counts of selling or distributing marijuana; two felony counts of using a communication device to commit a felony; and single felony counts of possessing ecstasy and possessing a gun during the commission of a felony.
Brewer is also charged with misdemeanor counts of battery, driving with a cracked windshield, and tampering with evidence.
(1) comment
Nice neighborhood in mabelton.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.