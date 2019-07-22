MABLETON — Parents and students from Clay and Harmony Leland elementary schools celebrated Monday the groundbreaking on what they said has been a long-awaited replacement school in the community.
Though the ceremonial groundbreaking took place Monday morning, construction has been underway for months.
The new, 186,930-square-foot Clay Harmony Leland Elementary School, which is slated for completion in May 2020 and to welcome about 1,000 students that fall, has been a project in the works for several years to some community members' frustration, according to David Chastain, Cobb school board chairman.
The school board voted in January to award the $26.8 million construction contract to Nix-Fowler Constructors, Inc.
Leslie Ferguson, parent of rising first-grader Skylar Ferguson, said she and virtually all other parents at the two schools are excited for their move. Leslie Ferguson said the project has been talked about since her daughter, who will be a second-grader when the school opens, was born.
"We moved into the community maybe seven years ago with the hopes that a new school would be built," she said. "I was in those meetings at the school board, (I) voted for (the special purpose local option sales tax referendum), so to actually see them make good on a promise — it's refreshing."
Board member Randy Scamihorn said the call to combine the two schools into one was a result of 2012 discussion of the entire school board, led by then-Chairman Scott Sweeney. Scamihorn said overcrowding concerns at Harmony Leland Elementary School and ongoing maintenance concerns at both schools, including mold and leaks, led to the discussion.
"Maintenance and operation costs became prohibiting," he said.
Chastain said while previous school boards knew a new school was in order for Mableton and began budgeting money in the district's general fund, no further action could be taken until a 1% education sales tax had been passed by voters. SPLOST V passed in 2017.
"When I started in 2015, we worked on trying to pave the way where this becomes a reality, but it was still limited by the fact that we still had to get SPLOST V passed," he said.
Board member Jaha Howard, who was elected to the board in 2019, said while he is new, he is fully aware of how long the south Cobb residents waited. Harmony Leland and Clay elementary schools feed into the middle schools that Howard represents, he said.
"I definitely have a special heart for families in this area. It means the world to ... see the construction process live and in person," Howard said. "Of course we want projects to move fast, but more important than fast, we want them to be done right. And this project is right. It's the perfect time for this community."
Board member David Morgan, who represents both elementary schools to be replaced, was not present at the groundbreaking.
The district also borrowed in January $90 million to expedite 2019 construction projects, which included the Clay Harmony Leland replacement.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale told the MDJ then that borrowing money at the start of the year had become "standard operating procedure" that would help the district save money on construction costs and avoid inflation.
Ragsdale thanked the community Monday for approving the 1 percent education sales tax in 2017, which gave the district the go-ahead on the construction of the replacement school.
"We're excited about this," Ragsdale said. "Without you, the community, this is just not possible. If we didn't have SPLOST, we'd have to go back to bonds — God forbid."
Ragsdale said the district committed to prioritizing the Clay Harmony Leland replacement school as the first project "out of the gate" with SPLOST dollars, but acknowledged, "I know it's been a long time coming."
Lauline Babino, who also has a rising first-grader, agreed. Babino added that she was excited to bring her daughter, 6-year-old Jalia Babino, to the ceremony so she could be one of the only students who will see the beginning of a process leading to a brand-new school and ushering in a new era for Mableton students and their families.
"She gets to be part of that, and that's very exciting," Lauline Babino said. "We're excited about this upcoming year, but we just can't wait to walk the building of this new school."
The new Clay Harmony Leland Elementary School, at 6326 Factory Shoals Road near the intersection of Factory Shoals Road and Mableton Parkway, will include 76 classrooms and combine the 600-student population at Harmony Leland and 380-student population at Clay Elementary, according to Nan Kiel, a spokeswoman for the Cobb County School District. Clay covers 55,412 square feet, and Harmony Leland covers 65,127 square feet.
Kiel said Harmony Leland Elementary has served Cobb students for nearly 70 years, and Clay Elementary served students for about 60.
It is so far unclear what the district will do with the two campuses once students have moved out of them.
