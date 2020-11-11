A church in Mableton plans to give over 100 turkeys and all the traditional fixings of a Thanksgiving meal to families in need.
For the last 13 years, Thy Kingdom Has Come International Ministries has been host to a large, festive Thanksgiving meal, cooked and served by church members, Pastor Teresa Goggins told the MDJ. There, they may feed as many as 200 people.
Because of the pandemic, plans for an in-person meal together have been scrapped, but people who have signed up will still be able to pick up a raw turkey to cook at home, and sides like dressing, corn, beans and cranberry sauce.
The church is purchasing turkeys and the congregation is collecting canned good for sides to feed dozens of families: Over 115 have signed up to receive a turkey.
Now the church is out of freezer space.
"Right now our dilemma is to try to find a place to house that many turkeys," Goggins said.
Still, the church doesn't want to turn away people in need, the pastor said.
Registration for the turkeys has been closed, but if the church can find more room to store extra turkeys, they plan to open it back up again, the pastor said.
The Thanksgiving meals are especially important this year, Goggins said, because many families have been hit hard by the pandemic.
"I think the needs in our community, as far as our church being there on a weekly basis, are just different this year," she said. "We’re doing this for Thanksgiving, but we found out that people actually need food outside of Thanksgiving."
Next year, Goggins said, the church is interested in establishing a food bank and working with local organizations to feed more families year-round.
"Although we’ve been condensed down in size and only can allow a certain amount of people during our regular weekly services, we still have to make sure that we strive to meet the needs of the community, and feeding is one of them," she said.
Families who signed up for a turkey will pick them up Saturday, Nov. 21 at the church, 6025 Mableton Parkway.
The church is accepting canned goods Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Volunteers will be needed Nov. 21 and they will be asked to wear gloves and masks.
For more information about Thy Kingdom Come International Ministries, call 678-249-3478 or visit tkhcministries.com.
