Two Mableton brothers are accused of killing their elderly and disabled mother by neglecting her, causing a fatal infection, according to arrest warrants obtained by Cobb County police.
Christopher Lee Durham, 38, and James Stephen Stanfield Jr., 41, were both arrested at their Edwards Drive home in Mableton just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 6 and booked into the Cobb County jail without bond, records show.
Police said Durham and Stanfield are responsible for the death of their 65-year-old mother, Dinah Durham, at their home between Aug. 24 and Sept. 2 last year, when they failed to feed her or change her adult diaper.
The mother had been diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, her sons’ arrest warrants state, and was wheelchair-bound.
Durham and Stanfield let her starve, failing to provide adequate sustenance, police said, citing her weight of just 75 pounds.
The sons also let her sit in a soiled adult diaper in her wheelchair for about two weeks, which ultimately killed her, police said.
“The victim was sitting in her own feces while she had open compression sores that exposed the bone in her legs and her pelvic bone,” the brothers’ warrants state. “This raw flesh being exposed to the victim's own feces resulted in a sepsis infection that caused the death of the victim.”
Both men face charges of felony murder and neglecting an elderly or disabled person, records show. Durham also faces a third charge, of exploiting an elderly or disabled person, at his home between June 24 and Sept. 2 last year.
Police said Durham used his mother’s debit card without her knowledge or consent to purchase “several items of snack food from multiple gas stations, subscriptions to multiple dating sites, and downloads of video games.” He also used his mother’s bank card to withdraw cash from ATMs multiple times “when he needed money,” per his warrant.
The brothers can only be granted bond by a Cobb Superior Court judge, their warrants state.
