A Cobb County grand jury indicted two Mableton men accused of neglecting their disabled mother, who died as a result of that neglect, police say.
Brothers Christopher Lee Durham, 39, and James S. Stanfield, 42, are facing murder and other charges in the death of their 65-year-old mother, who had Lou Gehrig's disease and used a wheelchair. She was just 75 pounds when she died, according to their arrest warrants.
Between Aug. 24 and Sept. 2, 2019, the two men allowed their mother to become emaciated, according to their warrants, leaving her in her wheelchair for about two weeks without an adult diaper in their Mableton home. She died of sepsis after open sores that "exposed the bone in her legs and her pelvic bone" became infected, according to the warrants.
Grand jurors charged Durham and Stanfield with five counts last week, according to the indictment: two counts of murder, neglect of a disabled adult, abuse of a disabled adult and exploitation. They were arrested in February 2020 and booked into the Cobb County jail, where they remained without bond.
