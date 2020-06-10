Smyrna could leapfrog Marietta to become the largest city in Cobb County should it annex areas considered in a recently published study.
Mayor Derek Norton will appoint a committee Thursday to review the study, which analyzed the financial impact of annexing parts of Mableton and other adjacent communities.
Smyrna currently occupies about 15 square miles, Norton said. The four areas under consideration for annexation total almost 10 acres.
If annexed, they would bring the city's population to about 92,000, according to the study. Smyrna had more than 57,000 residents as of 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
At the same time, the mayor cautions that at this point it's simply an option being reviewed and there are no immediate plans to act.
"There's a lot of misunderstanding out there," they mayor said Wednesday. "It is not a proposal, it is not something the council has acted on, it was just presented to us as possible options long-term."
Norton said the idea to annex some of the land in question "stemmed initially from dealing with the islands that we have for service delivery," as some parts of unincorporated Cobb County are surrounded entirely by Smyrna.
But the proposal analyzed by the study includes about four square miles south of Smyrna, part of which overlaps with a proposed city of Mableton.
The push to incorporate Mableton and an industrial swath of south Cobb got a boost in March when the South Cobb Alliance released the results of its own study, which found the proposed city to be financially feasible.
Norton said the expanded scope of Smyrna's study could be attributed to former city councilman Ron Fennel. Fennel did not return a call and an email seeking comment Wednesday.
The study was approved by the City Council in August 2017 at a cost of $45,000.
Norton said he had not taken a hard look at the results of the study or formed an opinion on it.
"We're only just now beginning to look at what that report showed and digesting it and figuring out a path forward, and that begins Thursday," he said.
Although Smyrna has not committed to annexing any of the land in question, Galt Porter, a member of the South Cobb Alliance and chair of the Cobb Planning Commission, is skeptical.
"If you look at the city of Smyrna over the last 10 years, they've had a habit of annexing new developments all along that area of Mableton," he said. "They've already annexed stuff all the way down to Veterans Memorial (Boulevard) on Oakdale Road."
South Cobb Alliance member Keylan Mitchell said his house is in the area considered in Smyrna's study.
"Smyrna needs to really engage people in the area in regards to what services they are offering, how much they would cost and how it would impact quality of life," he said, adding that those residents "need to evaluate areas of Mableton that Smyrna have already annexed, and ask themselves, 'What services have those residents received?'"
Porter said annexation of the land eyed by the South Cobb Alliance would be a blow to the group's efforts to incorporate Mableton.
"Smyrna wants to take the higher dollar stuff for the most part and not necessarily get the parts that are going to need more work," he said. "They want to grab the tax base but not necessarily invest in it."
