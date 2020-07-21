A Mableton attorney will spend two years in prison after she was convicted of stealing more than $300,000 from a Georgia county.
Carla B. Gaines, 61, stole $337,400 from the Clayton County government between August of 2014 and March of 2016 and twice lied under oath about having done so, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.
“We hope that this prison sentence brings a measure of justice to the defendant’s victims, who were abused and had their trust violated,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak in a news release.
In 2014, Clayton County entered into an agreement with College Park-based business Kelete in which Kelete sold a right of way or easement through Kelete’s property to the county, for $712,400, according to the release.
Gaines had been retained to serve as the transaction’s real estate agent and was given the $712,400 to hold in escrow and complete the transaction.
In November 2015, Clayton and Kelete closed the deal, and Gaines paid the company $375,000. She was to hold the rest until Kelete completed all the terms of the agreement. When it did so in March 2016, it requested the money.
In the meantime, however, Gaines used the money to pay for personal and law firm expenses, according to the release.
She told Clayton and Kelete that the wire transfer was “pending” or “stuck” or being held by the bank and, later, that she had the issue straightened out and that the wire would soon be processed.
“These representations were false,” according to the release. “No wires were stuck, pending, held, or on their way; and no check was ready. Gaines had far less than $337,400 in her bank accounts at the time she made these misrepresentations.”
Kelete sued for the money it was owed. During the ensuing civil proceeding, Gaines lied twice under oath, saying she had wired the money to another client — a pastor — by mistake and that he had promised to pay the money back after she’d explained what happened — neither of which were true, according to the release.
Gaines eventually pleaded guilty to theft from a local government that receives federal funding and was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay $330,900 in restitution.
