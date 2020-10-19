Earlier this month, Planning Commission Chair Galt Porter bemoaned the lack of market-rate apartments in the Mableton area.
“You have to go to Smyrna to get something, or you have to go out all the way into Powder Springs to get something,” he said at the commission’s Oct. 6 meeting. “There’s just nothing in this area.”
That might change Tuesday, when the Board of Commissioners considers a proposed redevelopment that would put more than 400 apartments and townhomes on a 60-acre site at the intersection of Floyd Road and East-West Connector.
The Planning Commission, an advisory body, recommended Oct. 6 that the Board of Commissioners approve the developers’ request, saying it could revitalize the area.
The site is already well-developed and features a Hobby Lobby arts and crafts store, Food Depot supermarket, QuikTrip gas station, two shopping malls and more.
Altogether, the project would total some 720,000 square feet, with almost 280,000 of them devoted to commercial property. The remaining 445,000 would be set aside for residential use.
According to a statement of intent submitted by the developer’s attorney, Garvis Sams, the site plan includes fewer parking spaces than are typically required by the county “in order to include more open green space/parks ... and includes enhanced pedestrian connectivity to ensure meaningful ‘walkability.’”
Referring to the onsite shopping center, Sams said Tuesday that “time has not been kind, and the times have changed in terms of consumerism and in terms of pedestrian connectivity and other issues that has made this shopping center that was built in 1990 look a little tired, look a little forlorn. It just needs — it needs a boost.”
Despite the project’s density, it did not attract any opposition at the Planning Commission hearing this month.
