From left, former Ward 5 Councilman Anthony Coleman, former Ward 5 candidate Cristina Stallworth, and M. Carlyle Kent, who won the runoff for Ward 5 Tuesday night. The three attended an election night party for Kent's campaign.
M. Carlyle Kent speaks at his election night party Tuesday. Kent defeated incumbent Marietta Councilman Reggie Copeland in Tuesday's runoff.
Hunter Riggall
hriggall@mdjonline.com
M. Carlyle Kent views election returns with his wife, Jocelyn, at an election night party Tuesday.
Hunter Riggall
hriggall@mdjonline.com
M. Carlyle Kent, right, with his wife, Jocelyn, at his election night party Tuesday.
Hunter Riggall
hriggall@mdjonline.com
M. Carlyle Kent leads a toast after winning the runoff for the Marietta City Council Ward 5 seat.
Hunter Riggall
hriggall@mdjonline.com
M. Carlyle Kent speaks at his election night party Tuesday. Kent defeated incumbent Councilman Reggie Copeland.
Hunter Riggall
hriggall@mdjonline.com
“Thank you for supporting me during this campaign, I can't believe we've been doing this since June,” Kent told supporters at the party Tuesday night.
Hunter Riggall
M. Carlyle Kent high-fives Cristina Stallworth, a former opponent who endorsed him, at an election night party for the Ward 5 runoff.
Hunter Riggall
hriggall@mdjonline.com
Cristina Stallworth, former candidate for Ward 5 of the Marietta City Council, speaks with former Ward 5 Councilman Anthony Coleman.
Hunter Riggall
hriggall@mdjonline.com
From left, former Ward 5 Councilman Anthony Coleman, former Ward 5 candidate Cristina Stallworth, and M. Carlyle Kent, who won the runoff for Ward 5 Tuesday night. The three attended an election night party for Kent's campaign.
Hunter Riggall
hriggall@mdjonline.com
Councilman Joseph Goldstein, right, congratulates M. Carlyle Kent on his victory in the Ward 5 runoff Tuesday.
Hunter Riggall
hriggall@mdjonline.com
M. Carlyle Kent speaks at his election night party Tuesday.
Hunter Riggall
hriggall@mdjonline.com
Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson congratulates M. Carlyle Kent at his election night party Tuesday.
Hunter Riggall
hriggall@mdjonline.com
Councilman Andy Morris congratulates M. Carlyle Kent on his victory at his election night party Tuesday.
Hunter Riggall
hriggall@mdjonline.com
Supporters of M. Carlyle Kent at an election night party Tuesday.
Hunter Riggall
hriggall@mdjonline.com
Supporters of M. Carlyle Kent at an election night party Tuesday night.
Hunter Riggall
hriggall@mdjonline.com
Charles Kent, son of M. Carlyle Kent, speaks at his father's election night party.
MARIETTA — M. Carlyle Kent has unseated Councilman Reggie Copeland in the runoff election for the Ward 5 seat on the Marietta City Council, according to unofficial results from Cobb County Elections.
Kent has received 368 votes, or 71.6%, while Copeland has received 146 votes, or 28.4%.
Kent and supporters are celebrating at an election night party with champagne and cigars. Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin has called Kent to congratulate him, while council members Joseph Goldstein, Andy Morris and Cheryl Richardson have stopped by to congratulate Kent in person.
Turnout was low, about 8% of the 6,359 registered voters in Ward 5.
“Thank you for supporting me during this campaign, I can't believe we've been doing this since June,” Kent told supporters at the party.
Kent, a Realtor, ran on reducing crime, promoting economic development, increasing affordable housing and improving transparency.
Copeland has served on the council since 2018 and currently chairs the Public Safety Committee.
Kent finished first in the Nov. 2 general election but failed to clear the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff. Copeland finished second. Third-place finisher Cristina Stallworth quickly endorsed Kent and campaigned for him during the runoff.
(2) comments
That is wonderful news. Hopefully he will accomplish something for his ward and city. Copeland was an absolute disgrace as a council member. Played the victim always, tried to intimidate members . A pathetic councilman. Congrats to the new councilman hopefully you will make us proud.
YAY! Also breaking news, Flynn outs Q-Anon to Q-Anon types on Telegram as a bunch of made up nonsense. Q-Anon types are going to be feeling less than wonderful about life in the coming days. Keep your distance from them whenever possible (more so than usual). Try not to trigger them. We don't need any more of them getting violent in the real world.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.