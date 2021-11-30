MARIETTA — M. Carlyle Kent has unseated Councilman Reggie Copeland in the runoff election for the Ward 5 seat on the Marietta City Council, according to unofficial results from Cobb County Elections.

Kent has received 368 votes, or 71.6%, while Copeland has received 146 votes, or 28.4%.

Kent and supporters are celebrating at an election night party with champagne and cigars. Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin has called Kent to congratulate him, while council members Joseph Goldstein, Andy Morris and Cheryl Richardson have stopped by to congratulate Kent in person.

Turnout was low, about 8% of the 6,359 registered voters in Ward 5.

“Thank you for supporting me during this campaign, I can't believe we've been doing this since June,” Kent told supporters at the party.

Kent, a Realtor, ran on reducing crime, promoting economic development, increasing affordable housing and improving transparency.

Copeland has served on the council since 2018 and currently chairs the Public Safety Committee.

Kent finished first in the Nov. 2 general election but failed to clear the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff. Copeland finished second. Third-place finisher Cristina Stallworth quickly endorsed Kent and campaigned for him during the runoff.

Return for updates. 

7
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Nel0303
Mike Nelson

That is wonderful news. Hopefully he will accomplish something for his ward and city. Copeland was an absolute disgrace as a council member. Played the victim always, tried to intimidate members . A pathetic councilman. Congrats to the new councilman hopefully you will make us proud.

Report Add Reply
1270
gee whiz

YAY! Also breaking news, Flynn outs Q-Anon to Q-Anon types on Telegram as a bunch of made up nonsense. Q-Anon types are going to be feeling less than wonderful about life in the coming days. Keep your distance from them whenever possible (more so than usual). Try not to trigger them. We don't need any more of them getting violent in the real world.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.