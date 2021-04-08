Three years after it was first announced, a movie theater with all the bells and whistles is coming to The Battery Atlanta.
Silverspot Cinema, which bills itself as a “one-of-a-kind boutique dine-in theater experience,” will open in May, according to a news release from the company.
The two-story, 50,000-square-foot facility will include 10 auditoriums and 588 fully reclining seats. On offer will be “Hollywood productions,” but also “independent films, operas and ballets, concerts and a variety of special in-house cultural events,” such as social celebrations and corporate functions.
The company describes the food as modern American cuisine. There will also be a standalone bar and cocktail lounge offering cocktails, craft beer and wine.
The Braves Development Company, which owns and operates the Battery, announced the theater in 2018 and said at the time it would open in 2019, according to a 2018 MDJ report. Another MDJ article, in February 2019, said the theater would open in the first quarter of 2020, quoting a Braves Development Company official.
A representative for the company said that "with COVID the team just felt the timing wasn’t right until now."
Silverspot has implemented a number of public health measures to reduce the risk of infection. According to a reopening plan on the company’s website, tickets can be purchased ahead of time online. Food and drinks will be brought to your seat. Silverspot’s bars and lounges are open with limited seating and dining rooms are closed. To reduce contact, the menu offering is limited to the company’s most popular items.
The auditoriums are operating with “dynamic seating” — when tickets are purchased, the two seats to the left and right of you are automatically blocked off, the website says. Distance between rows exceeds social distancing requirements. Sanitation and disinfection has been increased and the theater is designed to reduce touching of shared surfaces. Hand sanitizer is available.
All employees are required to wear masks, the site says. Guests are asked to use face masks but can remove them while seated to eat and drink.
This is Silverspot’s first foray into Georgia and its seventh theater nationwide, the release says. The company operates theaters in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Beachwood, Ohio, Brookfield, Wisconsin, and three in Florida: Naples, Coconut Creek and Miami.
"We're excited to open our doors soon to the Atlanta community," said Gonzalo Ulivi, managing partner of Silverspot Cinema, in the release. "As we prepare to join the entertainment offerings at The Battery Atlanta, we look forward to providing guests a truly unique experience that enhances their favorite cinematic screenings with our first-class offerings."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.