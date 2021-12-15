SMYRNA — Police Lt. Louis Defense has been named the Smyrna Citizen of the Year.
“He is positive, humorous, easy to understand and will help anyone at any time, day or night, for any reason,” said Mayor Derek Norton, presenting the award to Defense at a Wednesday meeting of the Smyrna Area Council of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. “He does not know a stranger and his servanthood is infectious. Spend 10 minutes with him, and he'll raise your spirits.”
Defense, who serves as crime prevention and public information officer, has worked for the city's police department since 2000. He has previously served in uniform patrol and as supervisor of the Community Relations Unit. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps prior to joining the Smyrna police.
Norton said the lieutenant has championed partnerships between the police department and other organizations. Defense has mentored youth in local schools, helped with the Support Smyrna COVID-19 initiative, and been instrumental to police department programs such as college internships, active shooter classes, citizens police academy, neighborhood watch and women’s self-defense, Norton said.
In his public information role, Defense speaks on behalf of the police department to news organizations.
Defense has also volunteered for a variety of community organizations and projects over the last 20 years, Norton said.
“He controls the police department social media, and has become somewhat of a rock star with his unique wit and photo bombing antics,” Norton said.
Defense thanked those in attendance, as well as his fellow officers, several of whom filed into the room as the award was being announced.
“What a surprise, thank you, thank you, thank you,” Defense said. “This award isn't my award, it’s your award, because it's you citizens that I get to engage with on a daily basis.”
