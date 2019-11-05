Lockheed Martin had the opportunity to welcome Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan to “Hercules Country” on Nov. 4.
During his visit, the Duncan toured the C-130J Super Hercules production line.
Generations of Georgians have built every production C-130 aircraft in Marietta, which recently surpassed 2,600 deliveries last month. The C-130J is the current Hercules production model and is the airlifter of choice for 20 nations around the world.
Duncan logged some time behind a C-130J yoke as he “flew” a Super Hercules training simulator. He also visited the site’s F-35 Center Wing production line.
Hosting Duncan’s visit was Rod McLean, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin’s Air Mobility & Maritime Missions line of business and Marietta site general manager.
