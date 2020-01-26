Want to make a real impression on your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day? Give a memory that will not be forgotten — a Singing Valentine. A tuxedoed quartet from The Big Chicken Chorus will deliver two love songs, a rose and a card to the one you love.
“We do Singing Valentines as an outreach. We do it to spread joy through harmony,” said Terry Morrison, Immediate Past President.
“Valentine’s Day is becoming more and more popular. People are always looking for new ways to celebrate that day,” he said.
Singing Valentines are unique and different from a standard box of chocolates.
“(With Singing Valentines) People are getting to appreciate the sentimental gift that Valentine’s Day is about. Other than birthdays, anniversaries and the holiday time, this is a unique day of giving and it’s giving love as a gift. That gift isn’t usually wrapped. The gift of love is expressed in different ways. More people are looking to express that,” Morrison said.
For over 25 years, the Big Chicken Chorus has offered Singing Valentines. “The concept of singing has become more popular. People look for that as something special,” Morrison said.
Generally, the recipient enjoys two songs: “Heart of My Heart” and “Let Me Call You Sweetheart.” “These love songs are selected by barbershop singers across the country. We learn these songs specifically for Singing Valentines,” Morrison said.
Quartets have even performed at Valentine’s parties, luncheons and other events. “(Special events) usually take place on the weekend. We would encourage any one interested in that to contact us soon so we can see if we can fill the request over the weekend,” Morrison said.
This year, a free video is offered of the Singing Valentine to anyone who can man the camera on the spot. “We will provide the smart phone or video camera. The quartet will take that back and send it via a link or share it with air drop or other technology available,” Morrison said.
Singing Valentines will be offered Friday, Feb. 14 (Valentine’s Day) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bookings are going fast, so order today at Bigchickenchorus.org or ordersingingvalentine.com/bigchickenchorus.ga or call the Singing Valentines hotline at 404-482-3006. Cost is $50 for live delivery in 4-hour time window; $70 for 2-hour time frame; $90 for a 1-hour time frame; $25 for telephone delivery; or $50 for a facetime/skype delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.