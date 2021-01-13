U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, issued the following statement after the U.S. House voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday:
“Impeaching the President of the United States is a legal tool, not a political weapon. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats have made a mockery of the constitutional process of impeachment, ignored historical precedent, and have poured fuel onto an already raging fire, dividing America even more through this second impeachment attempt. The American people are hurting. Our Capitol Police officers are hurting. We need those in Congress to understand these deep wounds, and who are committed to bringing us together, not tearing us further apart.
“The raiding of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, was an assault on our institutions of freedom, and we must ensure that this never ever happens again. And while the majority of people were there that day to peacefully attend a rally, there were also those who came to Washington, D.C. intent on causing chaos and destruction. We must bring those individuals to justice.
“This impeachment of Donald Trump, with only days left in his presidency, was rushed to the House floor without any hearings, without any testimony, and with law enforcement having barely begun to gather the evidence of what actually happened on January 6.
“The framers of our Constitution intended impeachment to be a powerful, but rarely used, tool to remove a president from office under dire circumstances. Speaker Pelosi’s using of this as a political weapon against her political opponents sets a dangerous precedent for the future of our republic.”
