Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

A few thunderstorms this evening. Mostly clear skies late. Low near 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A few thunderstorms this evening. Mostly clear skies late. Low near 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.