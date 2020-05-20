Marietta is considering whether to hold a scaled-back 4th of July parade to boost residents’ morale, thank first responders and medical workers, celebrate graduating seniors and help bring some life back to the city.
Mayor Steve Tumlin asked for his parade idea to be included in the agenda for the next meeting of the city’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Committee, records show.
"It would be cut back to the bare bones to salute our first responders and a few others," Tumlin told the MDJ Wednesday. "I don't think there's any way to do it like we have for the past 15 years, but I think Independence Day is very important and we can have something that's safe."
Tumlin said the reopening of Cobb churches for in-person worship has been his "litmus test" as far as the coronavirus pandemic and resuming some services.
"It's six weeks from now, most of the local churches will be open by the middle of June, and if there's a way it can be done safely, that's basically what I'm suggesting," Tumlin said, adding the coronavirus pandemic will be monitored by staff and the parade canceled if the situation worsens.
"That's one reason why I don't want to commit to outsiders," Tumlin said, referring to limited parade participants.
His plan for the parade, outlined in an email shared with the MDJ, shows participants would be limited to Marietta first responders, the Wellstar Health System “family,” Georgia National Guard, veterans and the 2020 graduating seniors of Marietta High School.
“I think it’s an exceptional idea,” Marietta councilman Johnny Walker told the MDJ Wednesday. “I just think it’s good for our city. I feel it would be safe. Everyone and everything is going to be spread out. If people don’t feel safe they don’t have to come, but if people practice social distancing, I would think it’ll be safer than being in a grocery store.”
Walker is not on the parks committee, which he said is scheduled to meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, but the councilman expects the plan to come before the council for final approval.
Per Tumlin’s plan for the parade, no political or civic groups would be allowed to participate, including the city itself.
“Traditional floats and groups, not this year,” Tumlin’s email said. “Festivities will be limited to participating downtown business district restaurants and organizations on square within their discipline. Subject to continuing stabilization and improvement in virus conditions.”
Parade participants would be spaced out in small groups of less than 10 people and encouraged to wear face masks, per Tumlin’s plan.
Parade viewers would also wear face masks and be physically distanced.
"People are programmed for COVID-19 now," Tumlin said.
Other city “brick and mortar” restaurants would be allowed to operate tents spaced out on sidewalks, and there would be a farmers market in the Downtown Marietta Development Authority parking lot, he said.
The city is also expected to ask the authority to co-host the parade, per Tumlin’s plan.
A testing station for the new coronavirus would also be included in the festivities, so people can get tested for COVID-19 while watching the parade.
“This is a way to slowly open up our city, with a small little parade honoring our first responders and graduating seniors,” Walker said. “There could be a little push back, but I’m in total support of it. I don’t think it’s going to cost a lot, I haven’t seen those numbers, but I think that it’s an inexpensive way to help this community celebrate this 4th of July.”
