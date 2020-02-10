CUMBERLAND — When Mike Boyce assumed the office of Cobb County chairman three years ago, Cobb was “buffeted by the winds of discord and mistrust,” he said. “But look where we are now.”
Boyce took a victory lap during his annual State of the County address Monday morning, which he delivered at the Cobb Chamber of Commerce's monthly breakfast at the Coca-Cola Roxy.
The county chairman painted a dark picture of Cobb before he assumed office — and a wildly successful one after.
Boyce is up for reelection this year, and will have to defeat challengers in the Republican primaries in May and the general election in November to hold onto his position as chairman.
Three years ago, “there was continued acrimony with the funding of the (Atlanta Braves) stadium,” Boyce said. “An ill-advised rollback rate from the previous year had seriously depleted our fund balance to the point that it put our AAA bond rating in jeopardy. A bond to buy more green space, approved by the voters in 2008, had still not been funded.”
People were overdosing on opioids, he continued. Shady landlords were taking advantage of their tenants. County staff “was discouraged, and our first responders were leaving for greener pastures.”
But the Braves stadium has been a hit, Boyce said. The fund balance is healthy, county residents have access to an additional 400 acres of green space and the county has become more efficient, serving more residents with fewer staff.
“But if there is one action that has marked this board as a board of legacy,” he said, “it was the approval last month of the step and grade for all our certified officers.”
Last month, commissioners voted to approve a new salary schedule for public safety employees, something that was met with approval by employees’ representatives.
Among the 500 people who attended the breakfast was Fred Keith, of Atlanta Bonded Warehouse Corporation.
"I think it's a very accurate portrayal of what's happening in the county," Keith said of Boyce's talk. "Now keep in mind, we've had a very good economy, and who you give credit for that part to, I don't know."
During his address, Boyce even painted a rosy picture of relations on the county’s Board of Commissioners, which he leads.
“I know that I can reach across both sides of the aisle and frequently do so, because in the end, we all know that we’re all in this together and we all need to do what’s best for Cobb,” he said. “We all get along here.”
Boyce took the opportunity on Monday to announce that he would ask the county’s governing board to appoint Jackie McMorris, the deputy county manager, as the successor to County Manager Rob Hosack, who will step down in April.
Earlier in the morning, speaking before members of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce’s Chairman’s Club, Boyce referenced the upcoming elections.
“I’m here to tell you right now ladies and gentlemen, that I had my physical last week and it’s the lowest blood pressure I’ve ever had in the history of my life,” he said. “So whoever my opponents are, they should be very worried.”
