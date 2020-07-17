Johnny Gresham, a Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Famer who went on to represent Cobb County under the Gold Dome for two terms, has died. He was 77.
According to Georgia Tech’s athletics website, Gresham, as a running back, helped lead the Yellow Jackets to 21 wins over three seasons between 1962-64.
“A versatile back, he averaged 4.8 yards per rush, 13.0 yards per reception and 6.3 yards per touch over the course” of his career, the website states. In 1964, he led Georgia Tech in rushing and receiving yards. He was inducted into the school’s sports hall of fame in 1978.
A bridge connecting Georgia Tech’s main campus to Tech Square that spans the Interstate 75/85 is named in Gresham’s honor.
Gresham’s career as a commercial developer included founding Gresham Realty Company, an office leasing and management company, and Gresham Real Estate Advisors Inc. He was also a managing partner of the Atlanta office for Lincoln Property Company and lead City Group, Inc.
The longtime east Cobb resident served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 1987 to 1990 as a Republican, serving alongside Johnny Isakson, who was the House Minority Leader in 1989.
“Johnny Gresham was a true gentleman, a great Georgia Tech running back and one of Cobb County and Georgia’s most selfless public servants,” Isakson said Friday. “An early visionary who saw the need for thoughtful investment in infrastructure and smart growth, Johnny was a leader shaping the Atlanta region’s incredible economic growth. Most importantly he was a loving husband, father and he was my friend.”
After declining to run for another term, Gresham served on the board of the Georgia Department of Transportation, including two stints as its chairman of the board.
He’s credited as having served on at least 50 boards of directors, including the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum and Exhibit Hall Authority.
