Barry Morgan, Cobb County’s solicitor general of 23 years, announced Wednesday he would not seek reelection in 2022.
“I have a few more paragraphs to write before my term ends next year, and then I will move to the next chapter of my life,” Morgan wrote in a Facebook post. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as Cobb Solicitor General (in 2022) for 25 of the 50 year history of our office, it is a position I am blessed to hold in trust everyday. Thank you, I am humbled, and so appreciative of your support over the years.”
Morgan, a Cobb County native, has been prosecuting cases in Cobb since 1988. After stints as an assistant district attorney and chief assistant solicitor general, then-Gov. Zell Miller appointed Morgan solicitor general on March 3, 1998. Since then, he has been reelected six times.
The solicitor general is responsible for prosecuting all traffic, misdemeanor and ordinance violation cases in the county. Morgan’s office has a staff of 70 employees and an annual budget of more than $4 million.
According to his bio on the county website, Morgan has overseen the prosecution of more than 2 million criminal misdemeanor cases during his tenure.
Morgan had indicated in a Facebook post last summer that he planned to run for another term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.