Many nursing home residents have recovered from COVID-19, and the disease is showing up in fewer numbers of new cases than earlier this year, according to data from the Georgia Department of Community Health.
As of Monday, the state report shows that there have been 1,036 resident COVID-19 cases at 39 Cobb County long-term care facilities with 25 beds or more, and 852 residents have recovered, according to the report. Across Cobb’s facilities, 181 resident deaths have been reported. A total of 3,321 residents have been tested at the Cobb facilities in the report. Among employees at these facilities, 421 are reported to have tested positive.
Most of the homes that saw high numbers of resident infections in the spring have had low numbers of new cases since last month, with some exceptions, while outbreaks have been reported at some new facilities.
The nursing home with the highest number of cases in Cobb and statewide, Signature Healthcare at Tower Road in Marietta, has had at least 163 of its residents test positive for the virus. Of the residents with COVID-19 infections, 27 have died. The nursing home reports 163 residents have recovered. The facility, with a current resident population of 100, has had 219 residents tested, according to the state report. It has had 40 employees test positive for COVID-19.
At Powder Springs Transitional Care and Rehab, a majority of residents have had COVID-19, with 111 total resident cases as of Monday. The Powder Springs nursing home, with 151 current residents, has had 28 residents die of the virus. Eighty three residents have recovered, and 43 staff members have tested positive.
Pruitthealth — Marietta has had 109 cases among residents. The facility reports 83 current residents, though 130 have been tested. The nursing home has reported 26 COVID-19 related deaths among residents, though 86 have recovered. The nursing home reports 23 employees have had COVID-19 infections.
Another Pruitthealth nursing home, Pruitthealth Austell, with 108 current residents, has had 102 out of 181 tested residents have positive results. Seven residents have died of complications due to the virus. The Austell home now reports 93 resident recoveries. Among the staff, 33 have had COVID-19 infections.
At Anderson Mill Health and Rehabilitation Center in Austell, there have been 86 confirmed coronavirus cases among residents. Sixteen residents there have died. The nursing home, which reports a population of 104, has had 63 residents recover from the virus. Twenty-three employees there have tested positive.
Another nursing home that has seen a number of cases, Roselane Health and Rehabilitation Center in Marietta, has had 82 resident cases. Twelve residents have died of COVID-19. The nursing home reports 108 current residents and 68 recoveries, and 29 employees have had the virus.
At nine of the long-term care facilities in the DCH report, there have been staff members test positive but no confirmed infections among residents.
They are:
Brickmont Acworth, with three staff cases
Cadence Marietta, with one staff case
Celebration Village Acworth, with four staff cases
Dogwood Forest of Acworth, with two staff cases
Gaines Park Senior Living, with four staff cases
Heritage of Brookstone, with 33 staff cases
Heritage of Sandy Plains, with four staff cases
Sterling Estates on Dallas Highway in Marietta, with eight staff cases
Winnwood Retirement Community, with one staff case
One facility with over 25 beds that has been reported in the past, Provident Village at Creekside in Smyrna, does not appear in Monday’s report.
The report, which is typically updated after 4 p.m. weekdays, relies on data provided by the facilities to the Department of Community Health, and only includes information for facilities with 25 beds or more. Because COVID-19-positive resident numbers are cumulative and resident censuses are updated, some homes have higher case numbers than residents.
For the full report, visit dch.georgia.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.