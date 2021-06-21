Pending approval by the Board of Commissioners at their Tuesday meeting, a nearly $9 million overhaul of a 0.6-mile stretch of Lower Roswell Road in east Cobb is set to receive the green light after a decade of development.
The project stretches from Woodlawn Drive to Davidson Road, and centers on Lower Roswell’s intersection with Johnson Ferry Road. The Cobb Department of Transportation says the project should significantly reduce crashes in the corridor and provide capacity for expected increases in traffic over years to come.
Among the changes coming to the area are a raised concrete median running east of Johnson Ferry Road to Davidson Road, the addition of a number of turn lanes, and the extension of existing bike lanes and sidewalks.
“There have been safety issues, there have been a few turn accessibility issues for this one,” District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson said. “There’s a lot of speeding issues … but it’s kind of run of the mill, from a project perspective.”
Per a DOT fact sheet, the area east of Johnson Ferry already carried an estimated 20,250 cars each day in 2015. That number is expected to increase by over 10% by 2025, and another 10% in the following decade, carrying nearly 25,000 cars per day.
First approved as part of the county’s 2011 SPLOST package, then-Commissioner Bob Ott said the project has gone through at least a half-dozen versions as DOT tried to balance the input of residents and businesses. Of chief concern to a McDonald’s and a Kroger in the area was the proposed concrete median. While DOT says the improvements—including the median—could reduce crashes in the corridor by as much as 72%, the businesses countered it would severely limit access to their property.
The county ultimately settled on a design which still uses a median but provides dedicated left turn lanes into both establishments. The median, DOT wrote in a response last month to public input, “eliminates the particular types of crashes that occur at an above-average rate in this corridor.”
Construction on the project is expected to begin in May 2022, and DOT anticipates the project will take 12 to 18 months to complete.
