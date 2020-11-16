A global logistics company has opened a new facility in Austell that brought about 200 jobs to Cobb County, according to the county chamber of commerce.
OSM Worldwide, a Chicago-based logistics company, opened at 7801 Third Flag Parkway, off Six Flags Road near Austell, the Cobb Chamber of Commerce announced.
OSM’s new 95,000-square-foot, built-to-specification facility is the company’s second major expansion this year. The building is $800 thousand in new investment in Cobb.
“The new facility adds to our operational network, which is built on a foundation of seamless and identical service solutions,” OSM Worldwide President James Kelley said in a statement. “It significantly expands the OSM Premium Network of delivery solutions for our customers and partners.”
The campus includes a modern, 3,000-square-foot office for customer meetings; a layout designed for fast and accurate delivery; and extensive dock accessibility for inbound, transfer and outbound flow. The site also offers dedicated, onsite trailer parking space for facilitating pickups, deliveries and transfers. Additional features include energy-efficient LED lighting and high-volume, low-speed air movement.
“We are excited to see OSM Worldwide expand here in Cobb County,” said Dana Johnson, chief operating officer of the Cobb Chamber and executive director of SelectCobb. “OSM Worldwide represents a growing industry sector for our county—supply chain logistics. Locating in Austell gives OSM Worldwide convenient access to I-20 and I-285, a strategic advantage for reaching their customers quickly.”
For more information about OSM Worldwide, visit osmworldwide.com.
