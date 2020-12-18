U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia, commended a decision by the Cobb County Board of Education and Superintendent Chris Ragsdale to expand two innovative health and safety technologies to all 67 elementary schools in the county.
The technologies, the Iggy and Clean254, were first piloted in recent months at three Cobb elementary schools. The Iggy is a specially designed spray shown to neutralize bacteria and viruses. The Clean254 is an ultra-violet light that sterilizes classrooms overnight.
“The education and social development of our next generation are vitally important,” Loeffler said in a Friday news release. “When Cobb County begins its new semester in January 2021, these state-of-the-art measures will help ensure students and educators are safe and healthy in the classroom. I am glad that such innovative programs have already been piloted right here in Georgia, and I remain committed to supporting students, teachers, staff and communities to ensure they have the tools for a safe return to in-person education.”
In the same news release, Ragsdale said his goal and first priority has been, and will continue to be, the health and safety of staff and students.
“From the start of COVID-19, the circumstances have demanded that we find solutions that are going to help us do everything we can to offer face-to-face classrooms and to help parents feel comfortable sending their students back to school," Ragsdale said.
According to the release, The CARES Act, which Loeffler voted for in March, has provided $457.2 million to help K-12 schools in Georgia safely reopen.
