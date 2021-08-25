Lockheed Martin Corporation announced it has secured a new five-year, $329 million contract with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to maintain its fleet of C-130 aircraft.
The Indian Air Force currently operates a dozen C-130J-30 Super Hercules planes originally manufactured by Lockheed, the company said in a news release. The contract is a continuation of a previous five-year agreement to “manage the program, logistics and engineering support elements” of the fleet.
The Indian government announced the purchase of six C-130Js in 2008, with subsequent purchases in 2017 and 2019. Eight employees from Lockheed, Rolls Royce, and GE (who make the plane’s engine and propellers, respectively) will serve as on-site technical staff.
“India’s C-130Js are also used to support a variety of critical missions, including humanitarian aid, airlift, natural disaster support, and search and rescue operations,” according to the news release.
“As the C-130 (original equipment manufacturer), Lockheed Martin brings forth an outstanding team of experts who offer deep knowledge and unmatched insights of the C-130 to our operators,” Lockheed's Rod McLean, vice president and general manager of air mobility and maritime missions, said.
“It is an honor to continue to partner with the Indian Air Force to support one of the most active C-130J fleets in the world. Through an integrated team and dedicated support, Lockheed Martin ensures the IAF’s C-130J fleet is available and ready for every mission.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.