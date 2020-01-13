Marietta’s Lockheed Martin facility received a big order from the U.S. government: 50 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to be delivered between 2021 and 2025.
The Department of Defense awarded more than $1.5 billion in funding for the first 21 C-130J aircraft on the multiyear award. The overall award, worth more than $3 billion, provides Super Hercules aircraft to the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.
"The C-130J Multiyear III award represents a joint commitment between Lockheed Martin and the U.S. government in delivering proven capability that meets our operators' mission and affordability requirements," said Rod McLean, vice president and general manager, Air Mobility & Maritime Missions at Lockheed Martin. "Our partnership with the U.S. government provides significant savings through multiyear procurement as compared to annual buys, and provides the best tactical airlifter to crews who fly and support the world's largest Super Hercules fleet."
The order was finalized by the U.S. government on Dec. 27.
The initial production model was the C-130A, the first of which were delivered to the military in 1956. Over six decades later, the C-130J, introduced in 1999, remains a workhorse for the U.S. military and over 20 other nations.
The C-130 is capable of carrying up to 21 tons of cargo over 3,000 miles and operate even off of remote dirt landing strips, according to Lockheed. The aircraft have been used to carry a wide variety of payloads, including everything from troops and packaged supplies to utility helicopters and armored vehicles.
The Air Force Reserve’s 94th Airlift Wing housed at Marietta’s Dobbins Air Reserve Base operates C-130 aircraft.
The company said the aircraft are capable of missions including weather reconnaissance, electronic warfare, medical evacuation, search and rescue, paradrop, special operations and more.
